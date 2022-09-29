featured
Kelowna candidate quiz: Best and worst decision of this council?
- Daily Courier Staff
-
- Updated
As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up to Oct. 14.
Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Bal Grewal: Best decision: The city started a series of long-term planning consultations (Imagine Kelowna) that were spread out over about three years
Worst decision: Attempting to sell the two kitty-corner lots they own at the corner of Water/Pandosy Street and Highway 97 is short-sighted. These two sites will be critical in the future to reduce congestion at the bridge (ie. off-ramps to eliminate traffic lights here) and should be used to construct infrastructure to accommodate bicycle commuters (ie. secure bike storage facilities/coffee shop and showers/change rooms.
Grewal: Mohini Singh, due to her vast involvement in the community and her own charity organization, East Meets West, which helps underprivileged children in Third World countries.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Grewal: Each federal election, I tend to look at the candidates and their positions on the pressing issues of the day. I have voted in the past for both the Conservative Party of Canada and the Liberal Party of Canada. I also assess how the ruling party has acted in the years leading up to the election. I try to vote for who I think would be the best to lead.
Seven out of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Grewal: I think the idea of expanding Kelowna boundaries would have some merit to it as our city limits will be met in the coming years and without future expansion, urban density is only to continue to grow.
I do not necessarily agree with taxing our neighbors to visit or work in Kelowna. These individuals help run the city. They are our service, maintenance, skilled and technical workers that our city relies upon to function.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Grewal: Focus on the drug traffickers and producers. Provide employment for drug users, so they do not need to steal to feed their drug habit. It is important that barriers be removed, such as home addresses and government ID, in order to employ the most vulnerable. Push provincial government to get harder on repeat offenders.
Grewal: I would advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city's proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Grewal: I think the city of Kelowna should do a cost analysis breakdown of what it would cost the city to acquire and then upgrade the whole system to ensure similar water quality across the city. If it is reasonable, then yes. Otherwise, no.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Grewal: The greatest impact could include economic impacts on local businesses but the changes in the workforce as a result is by far the worst. Unfortunately, housing prices and rents skyrocketed, sending people in low-paying service jobs out of the housing market for lack of affordability. Encourage affordable rentals with tax breaks, etc.
Do you think the city should revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms such as Airbnb?
Grewal: I think there is merit to revisiting the rule against homeowners renting through online platforms like Airbnb.
What's your best 60-word pitch why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Grewal: As a lawyer, I am able to conduct deep and thorough analysis when presented with facts, ideas, and different points of view. To be able to assess a matter on more than face value is important to making the right decision. As a local businessman, financial acumen is critical in making key business decisions. It is important to understand and weigh the financial short and long-term implications of any decision for our city.
Ever seen a ghost?
Grewal: In the movies.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless a challenge for bylaw enforcement
- Scotiabank's new boss was born and raised in the Okanagan
- Final approval given for 1,000-home Kelowna development
- Cannan says Basran swears at him at Kelowna campaign kick-off
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Ever seen a ghost?
- New group seeks control of Kelowna school board
- Kelowna area bus strike set for Oct. 5
- Revived golf course pitched as part of downsized Peachland development
- Kelowna woman aims to be 'Lego Master' in third season of popular show
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Who do you admire on the current city council?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Latest News
- Governor General says education is key to reconciliation ahead of national holiday
- WestJet sets slights on low-cost leisure with purchase of 42 more airplanes
- Russian oligarch charged in U.S. evaded sanctions to deliver flowers to Canadian: FBI
- Ontario looks to extend life of nuclear plant to power rising electricity demands