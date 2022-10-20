The world’s biggest ride-hailing company, Uber, plans to host in-person events in Kelowna in early November for people interested in working as drivers.
British Columbia’s Passenger Transportation Board has not yet issued a decision on Uber’s application to take over the operating licence of ReRyde, a company that was granted permission to serve Kelowna but which never launched here.
“Timing (of the decision) depends on the PTB, but we want to be ready to launch rideshare if the PTB grants us an opportunity,” an Uber representative said in an email to The Daily Courier.
“There are hundreds of people waiting to drive to unlock flexible earning opportunities so they can work when and where they want. So we are hosting in-person events the week October 31 for those interested in driving to answer questions and get all their documents ready to hit the road before a launch,” the spokesperson said.
Details on the time and place of those events will be released closer to the end of October.
In late August, Uber submitted a request with the PTB to take over the licence of ReRyde, a ride-hailer that was granted a licence to operate in areas outside of the Lower Mainland in August 2020. But it never began service, with a company official complaining of driver licensing requirements.
Uber has acknowledged the proposed license transfer involves a payment by the company to ReRyde, but has declined to indicate the amount.
For the transfer to proceed, the PTB need only find the company is “fit and proper” to operate a ride-hailing service, a determination it has made on other occasions.
That makes it a more straightforward process than a new licence application, which is typically subject to opposition from existing transportation providers, such as taxi companies, who often argue the market cannot support any new competition.
“In a licence transfer application, the Board does not assess whether a licence transfer application addresses public need or promotes sound economic conditions. Public need and sound economic conditions were assessed by the Board on the original Transferor’s licence application,” the PTB website states.
Still, anyone interested in doing so could have made a submission on the application, provided they did so before mid-September and paid a $50 fee.
On the PTB’s website, there is a Q and A section on Uber’s application to assume ReRyde’s licence. One question is listed as ‘When can a decision be expected?’ The answer is given as: “The Board is committed to completing application processes in a timely manner.”:
Uber has said previously it hopes to begin service in Kelowna by Christmas. Uber operates in 140 Canadian cities, and 85 countries.