Rolli Cacchioni, a five-term Central Okanagan Public Schools trustee and retired educator, has died.
Cacchioni had been a trustee since 2005. Before joining the board, he was a teacher and principal in the local school district, and a professor of education at UBC Okanagan.
His community involvement included coaching youth hockey, rugby, and soccer, being a director of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, Kelowna Museum Society, and Interior Savings Credit Union.
"Rolli was a giant in public education in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan," said Chris Gorman, who served on the board of trustees with Cacchioni from 2011 to 2018.
"There will never be another individual like him — as a teacher, principal, trustee, and community leader - in our community," Gorman said.
After Cacchioni retired in May 2020 from his position on the board of Interior Savings, an organization with which he'd served since 1981, the institution created the Rolli Cacchioni Young Leader Award. The bursary helps young people pursue their educational goals.
Flags at all school district sites will fly at half-mast in honour of Cacchioni.
"The Board of Education offers our deepest sympathies to the Cacchioni family." said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the Board of Education. "Rolli was a fixture at basketball and football games and many district events, and his presence in the school district and the larger community will be greatly missed."
During his career, Cacchioni was president of the Central Okanagan Teachers' Association, president of the Central Okanagan Principals'/Vice- Principals' Association, and in retirement was president of the Central Okanagan Retired Teachers' Association. He served as the Chair of the Board of Education from 2008 to 2012.
"My sincere condolences to the Cacchioni family. Rolli will be deeply missed by the myriad colleagues and friends he inspired throughout his 54 years of service to public education in the Central Okanagan," said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Schools/CEO.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Cacchioni family established the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award through the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society (COBSS).
People may send condolences and happy memories to rollicacchionilegacy@gmail.com