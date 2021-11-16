The first COVID-19 vaccination shots for 300,000 British Columbia children should be available before Christmas, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expects.
Federal approval for use of the vaccines in children under age 12 will come soon, Henry predicted Tuesday, and she encouraged parents to register their kids for a shot.
"This is a way to make sure that you can get access to the vaccine as soon as it's available," she said.
"So by registering now, your children likely, we expect, will be able to receive this vaccine before the upcoming holidays," Henry said.
She acknowledged parents may have concerns about getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19 but she stressed the scientific evidence is clear that the vaccines are safe and the best way to protect people against the disease.
"Of course there's concerns. We all want to make sure that we're doing the best for our children," she said. "And we want to make sure that these vaccines are safe and are going to work."
Continuing with the vaccination program at all age levels is important given that newly-emerging sub-lineages of the Delta variant are more transmissible and cause more serious illness in young people, Henry said.
"As the virus replicates and affects more people, it mutates, and there are now about 120 sub-lineages of the Delta strain of the virus around the world," she said.
"All viruses mutate, we know that, and development of these new lineages which are unique to geographic areas are really expected over time when we have ongoing transmission in our community," Henry said.
"So far, what we have seen is the fact that the strains of the Delta variant that we're seeing are spreading much faster and causing more severe illness in young people," she said. "And our best defence continues to be being vaccinated."
For children, the vaccine dosage will be smaller than is used for adults, Henry said.
"That will mean less pain and discomfort with the shot, but it also means it is tailored for the immune systems of younger children, so that it doesn't cause as much side effects and it can be strongly effective as well," she said.
"These vaccines have been used in millions, and close to billions of people now around the world and we know a lot about them now," she said.
"The extension of their use to younger children has now been done in a way that specifically looks at how the immune system of young children respond to the vaccines and respond to any vaccines.
"We know that younger children have good, strong immune systems for the most part so they don't need as much of an antigen boost," she said.
Vaccinating children against COVID-19 will not be mandatory, Henry said.