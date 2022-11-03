A new high-capacity snowblower is among the three dozen city vehicles that will work to keep Kelowna roads drivable this winter.
The snowblower can process up to 2,750 tonnes of snow per hour, enough to fill 500 dump trucks.
“This is a powerful new tool at our disposal, so we’re actually looking forward to a snow event,” roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger said Thursday. “This new machine can chew through snow really, really quick.”
Expectations are that the new snowblower will lessen the likelihood of big rows of snow having to be piled up along busy roads, such as Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna. It will also be deployed into neighbourhoods that haven’t typically seen a quick snow removal response after a big storm.
“We’ve kind of re-tooled the snow removal strategy and in certain areas removal might be easier with this new snowblower,” Schwerdtfeger said. “It could show up in places like cul-de-sacs where people normally haven’t seen one. Removal should be a very quick and efficient process.”
The first snowfall of the season was expected overnight Thursday in Kelowna with amounts of up to 4 cms, but more was likely in higher-elevation areas. Snow is also expected on Sunday and Monday.
In total, the city has about 34 pieces of equipment at its disposal to deal with snow, including sanders, plows, graders, and blade-equipped trucks.