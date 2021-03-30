Four new creekflow monitoring devices will help lessen the chance of flooding in Kelowna, city officials say.
The devices, along both Mill Creek and Mission Creek, will provide quicker information about channel blockages or surging flows from sudden snowmelt or heavy rains that could lead to flooding.
Crews would then have more time to try prevent the creeks from over-topping or prepare for the possibility.
"This is a great, great tool that we have now at our disposal," Robinson Puche, an infrastructure design technician, says in a video produced by the city for its YouTube channel.
Other flood-prevention plans by the city include a new diversionary structure to drain more water from Mill Creek into larger Mill Creek during periods of peak runoff, to lessen the chance of flooding in neighbourhoods immediately south of downtown.
The feasibility of sending more water from Mill Creek into Brandt's Creek is also under study.
"We need to be able to send the flow (elsewhere) otherwise downtown is going to flood," at times of heavy freshet, Puche says.
In 2017, Mill Creek overtopped its banks in several places as a result of rain and fast snowmelt.
Since then, the city has increased the capacity of Mill Creek by clearing away dead trees and vegetation from its banks, and removing some privately-owned footbridges upon which large debris often snagged and caused flooding.
Currently, the risk of spring flooding in Kelowna is said to be low because the Okanagan snowpack depth is below normal. But conditions can change depend on rainfall and temperatures in the weeks ahead.
The flow in Mission Creek is currently at less than two cubic metres per second, far below the range of about 80 cubic metres per second when flooding fears rise.