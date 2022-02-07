Kelowna city councillors are on board with the idea of charging commercial users of the municipality’s boat launches.
It makes sense to begin charging companies like boat valet firms and dryland marinas to launch customers’ vessels into Okanagan Lake, councillors said Monday. Revenue would be used to upgrade the docks.
“I think this is a good first step,” Coun. Brad Sieben said of the proposal to require commercial boat launch users to pay for a permit.
“It does feel like best practices,” agreed Coun. Ryan Donn. “It would benefit taxpayers.”
More than $1.1 million of upgrades are needed at the Cook Road and Water Street boat launches, council heard from staff.
“We need to maintain those docks and keep them in good condition. It’s really the first introduction to the lake and we want them to look well-maintained,” Coun. Luke Stack said.
It’s unknown how much the estimated 15 companies would have to pay to use the boat launches, but the expectation is the permitting system will be in place by the summer. With council on Monday providing general support for the new initiative, more detail will come back to council at a future meeting.
People launching their own boats would not have to pay a fee. Bylaw officers will be tasked with enforcing the new permitting system, council heard.
Commercial firms account for about one-quarter of total boat launch usage. Up to 40,000 vessels are put into the lake each year at the city’s boat launches.