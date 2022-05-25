One person was treated in hospital for minor injuries after an early morning fire in Kelowna on Wednesday.
Crews were called to 475 Franklyn Rd. About 6:40 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from a second storey window.
“Initial crews attacked the fire from the exterior, then entered the structure and extinguished a fire that was located in the bedroom of the unit,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Corrie Lang said in a release.
“Fire was contained to the one bedroom with some extension on the interior. One occupant was sent to Kelowna General Hospital with minor injuries,” Lang said.
The cause is still under investigation.