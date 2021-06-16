Placing a homeless shelter in a gravel pit may not be ideal but it is acceptable for now, a West Kelowna city commission says.
Members of the advisory planning commission voted with some reluctance this morning to endorse a proposal from the city and BC Housing to locate a 40-bed shelter for up to three years, on civic-property along Bartley Road, that's surrounded by gravel pits.
They said the active industrial site may not be perfect but expressed confidence it would be a suitable temporary location given plans to add some landscaping and features designed to mitigate noise and dust.
Commission chair Wayne Kubasek said he went to the proposed site over the weekend and was somewhat reassured by what he saw.
"I expected to see worse than what I saw," he said. "To me, it's maybe the best of the worst of our options, so to speak, given we cannot find a permanent location right now. It did not appear to me to be terrible."
An existing West Kelowna shelter will close this summer because the church where it's located has been sold. City officials and BC Housing had been trying for more than a year, since the church was listed for sale, to find a suitable location for a replacement shelter.
"I'm going to presume they've been trying to find something, and this is the best solution for now, and I can go with that," said Anthony Pastiaanssen.
But, like other members, he said he also had some misgivings about locating a homeless shelter in an industrial area surrounded by gravel pits. "It seems like an awful location for anybody to live, in the middle of a gravel pit," Pastiaanssen added.
Other members said selecting the city-owned Bartley Road site would ensure the shelter, to consist of modular buildings, can be opened as quickly as possible. And they noted there are no homes or businesses within several hundred metres of the property.
"As a temporary solution, I think this meets a tremendous amount of objectives," Joe Gluska said. "I recommend it strongly, because it will give resources to people who need them quickly."
Julian Davis said if an indoor shelter isn't opened quickly, West Kelowna could see the proliferation of tent cities. "Which have proven to be disastrous for all, the people who live around them and the people who use them," Davis said.
Only one commission member, Nicole Richard, spoke strongly against the proposal. "I was kind of horrified to think that's how we would treat our most marginalized citizens, to stick them in the middle of a gravel pit," she said, adding sarcastically: "Was the dump not available?"
City council will make a decision on the proposal at a future meeting.