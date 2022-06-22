The mayor looked his summery best, arriving fashionably late to a press conference to reveal plans for the return of Canada Day festivities in Kelowna.
“We know people will come from all over the region to take this in,” Colin Basran told the knot of people gathered at the Dolphins.
“What an amazing opportunity to celebrate one of the most amazing countries in the world in one of the best cities in Canada. Can’t wait to see this plaza and this entire downtown packed with people who are ready to have a good time.”
Back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, the 23rd edition of the day-long event will include live music on five different stages, plus more than 20 different teen drop-in activities. The beloved Kid Zone returns with a chick-hatching station and mermaid photography.
The Made in Canada marketplace will feature 25 artisans while 19 unique small businesses make up the Canada Day Bazaar. The 47th annual Folkfest will present five hours of multicultural performances at Prospera Place. There’s loads of things to do.
Get up close to a six-ton armoured vehicle and take in a professional chainsaw artist carving a work in a day. Parents with little ones can drop in for Drag Queen Storytime with Miss Frieda Whales, who will also serve as host of the high-energy Youth Stage later that evening in Stuart Park.
You don’t want to miss the ever-popular Happy Birthday Canada cake at 12:30 p.m. In addition to Folkfest, the Parks Alive! Power Stage will be featuring local and regional rock bands while the Beach Stage will showcase some of Kelowna’s coolest artists.
New this year is a Blues Stage on Bernard Avenue while country fans can take in the Family Stage.
Kelowna Art Gallery will offer Canadiana themed crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the Gallery is free all day where guests can experience the pop-art exploration “From Warhol to Banksy.”
Capping off the day is the popular Canada Day Fireworks shot over Tugboat Bay. The show starts at 10 p.m.