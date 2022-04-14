An outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at an unidentified North Okanagan farm.
As a result, the owners of all commercial poultry flocks in B.C. with more than 100 birds have been ordered to move their operations indoors until the spring migration season ends in May.
The investigation into the avian influenza outbreak at the North Okanagan farm is being led by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, in co-operation with the provincial Ministry of Agriculture.
“All poultry owners, including backyard poultry owners, are advised to increase their biosecurity practices and to be vigilant and monitor for signs of avian influenza in their flocks,” provincial agriculture minister Lana Popham said in a Thursday release.
“If avian influenza is suspected, poultry producers should immediately contact their local veterinarian or the provincial Animal Health Centre for advice and information,” Popham said. “The public health risk is extremely low and there is no risk to food safety.”
Avian influenza can be transmitted from bird to bird through secretions and faces, and indirectly through human movement, contaminated feed, water, and equipment.
Birds that are infected with avian influenza may demonstrate a lack of energy, movement, and appetite; produce fewer eggs; have swelling around the head; gasp for air or sneeze; exhibit tremors and a lack of co-ordination.
“Humans are rarely affected by avian influenza, except in a limited number of cases when individuals were in close contact with infected birds,” states an information page about the disease on the CFIA website.
When avian influenza is detected, the federal agency will typically quarantine the farm with no birds or bird products allowed to be moved. The birds are destroyed, with compensation paid to the operator, and enhanced cleaning protocols are implemented.
In some cases, to prevent the spread of transmission, poultry on commercial operations within one kilometre may also be destroyed to prevent transmission.