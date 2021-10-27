Two cranes are being assembled this week on a downtown Kelowna construction site where five workers were killed in July.
Mission Group, a Kelowna-based developer, says it has devised a plan for the "careful and diligent" assembly of the two new tower cranes along Bernard Avenue between Bertram Street and St. Paul Street.
The company has engaged Morwest Crane & Services Ltd., which it describes as one of North America's leading crane service firms.
"The safety deployment plan includes comprehensive procedures for crane assembly and dismantling, including operator qualifications and safety training," states a Mission Group release.
Assembly of the cranes has been planned to ensure minimal impact to the neighbourhood and area businesses, Mission Group says.
The cranes are needed for the resumption of construction of a residential high rise and an office building.
On July 12, part of a crane collapsed as it was being dismantled at an adjacent Mission Group project, the Brooklyn high-rise. Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer were killed, as was Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby office building.
An investigation into the tragedy is still underway by WorkSafeBC.
A petition at Change.org asks the City of Kelowna to create a memorial park in honour of the men who were killed. As of Wednesday, it had 93 signatures.
Another petition at you.leadnow.ca asks Mission Group to halt construction of the two projects until a memorial is created. It has 631 signatures.