A four percent municipal tax hike sounds a bit on the high side, Kelowna Coun. Ron Cannan says.
During 2023 budget deliberations today at Kelowna City Hall, Cannan will push for a reduction of the proposed tax hike.
“Maybe in the three range, somewhere,” Cannan said Wednesday of what his preferred tax increase would be.
In fact, the new council has already given some cost-cutting direction to administration since the Oct. 15 election, Cannan said.
“We’ve already been able to make some progress in terms of putting this budget together, reducing some of the tax increase,” Cannan said. “I’m only one of nine around the council table, but on Thursday I’ll be working with my council colleagues to try to find other reductions, efficiencies, and savings.”
“I know that everybody’s being hit with increases, whether its utilities, food costs, or interest rates going up again today,” Cannan said.
Among those contending for one of the eight city councillor positions, Cannan came out on top, drawing 16,995 votes. It was the second-highest vote total ever, behind only the 18,857 won by Gerry Zimmermann in 2011.
Kelowna Mayor Tom Days, during the recent municipal election campaign, was critical of a 30 per cent increase in municipal taxes since 2014.
The period corresponds with the time in office of former mayor Colin Basran, whom Days defeated on Oct. 15.
The annual average tax hike under Basran was about four per cent - the same level city managers are proposing in the 2023 provisional budget.
Dyas did not respond to a request for an interview Thursday on whether he would be pushing for a tax increase below four percent.
If approved by council, a four percent municipal tax hike would mean the owner of an average single-family home worth $1 million would pay. $2,278 in municipal taxes next year, up $90 from this year.
This figure does not include school taxes, regional district taxes, hospital taxes, and other fees and charges which can double the total tax demand.