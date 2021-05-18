Discussions are underway about whether to retain, modify, or eliminate a long-running program that sees RCMP officers attached to Kelowna-area schools.
School trustees in Vancouver and New Westminster have voted to end such programs, saying they make some students feel uncomfortable.
"We haven't had anyone come to us and say they want to see the program ended, but we know that this is a conversation that's going on in other places, and we need to talk about it too," Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter said Tuesday.
At the district's instigation, meetings about the school resource officer program have been held recently with the participation of students, parents, teachers, parents, and the RCMP officers themselves, Baxter said.
A report on the program is expected to reach trustees for their consideration in the months ahead, Baxter said. It's too early to say what changes, if any, might be recommended for the program, she said.
"We're just in the first phase of gathering feedback on the program," she said. "We're going into this consultation process with a very positive attitude, wanting to hear everyone's point of view."
For her part, Baxter said she's always been a supporter of the school resource officer program.
"Personally, I think the officers do a great job of building relationships with students," Baxter said. "Students get to see the police officers as regular people. There's even one activity called 'Cooking with Cops'. And if they've got some sort of problem, a police officer is a good person to talk to."
There are several school resource officers in the Central Okanagan, with each one assigned to a different group of schools. They talk to students one-on-one, speak to classes, and participate in many school activities, Baxter said.
"I've always thought it's better for the police to have at least some presence in schools, rather than for students to only see a police car pull up to a school when there's some kind of issue," Baxter said.