Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran knew he was facing an angry electorate as he sought re-election for the second time.
“They say that the third term is always the toughest,” Basran told a media scrum as his campaign headquarters emptied out Saturday night.
With just under 11,000 votes, Basran got about half the votes of challenger Tom Dyas and was supported by just 32% of Kelowna’s electors.
Four years ago, the positions were reversed with Basran outpolling Dyas by about 2-1.
Coming out of a pandemic, there is a general sense of anger among the public and people are blaming municipal politicians even for issues that are beyond their control, Basran said.
“Could I sense it? For sure.
“At the end of the day, there were a number of factors I think beyond my control. And this is the outcome. And I completely respect what the wishes of our residents are.”
Supportive housing was one issue that Basran took a lot of criticism over.
“The people in Rutland are angry that there is homelessness and people without homes in their neighbourhood. That would have happened whether there was supportive housing in their neighbourhoods or not,” he said.
“At the end of the day, I have no regrets trying to get a roof over someone’s head and the help that they need for their underlying mental health or addictions.”
Basran said he wouldn’t change any decisions he made as mayor.
“I made decisions based on what I thought was for the best for everyone in the community. There isn’t any decision I would go back on,” he said.
Basran congratulated the new council, but did not make a congratulatory phone call to winner Tom Dyas.
Does he plan to?
“I’m not sure.”
Noting some people want to shut down growth, Basran said: “If we want to close the doors, that will be the choice of the next council, but I believe we need to keep growing as a community.”
Basran said the new council has some big decisions ahead.
“There are some amazing things that they will make decisions on. But there are some big challenges, as we all know, and so I look forward to seeing their work and seeing how they progress. And you know what, they’re in for a wild ride.”
The outgoing mayor said it’s too soon to know what’s next for him.
“Today was a bit of a setback and we’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
———
Changes will be coming to the rest of Kelowna council as well.
Former councillor and MP Ron Cannan topped the council polls in his return to politics.
Former TV news anchor Rick Webber and UBC Okanagan engineering professor Gord Lovegrove won seats on council for the first time.
Loyal Wooldridge, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, Charlie Hodge and Maxine DeHart were re-elected, but incumbent Gail Given lost her seat, finishing 10th. Ryan Donn and Brad Sieben did not seek re-election.