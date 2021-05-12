A man arrested in Lake Country Tuesday has now been charged with a murder in the Kootenays.
Philip Toner, 41, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of of 35-year-old Brenda Ware.
Ware’s body was found Thursday, 54 kilometres northeast of Radium, along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.
Toner appeared in Kelowna provincial court Wednesday morning where the B.C. Prosecution Service secured a 7-day remand to have him transported back to Alberta.
Police have said the two knew each other, but wouldn’t explain what the relationship was.
“Although a charge has now been laid in relation to this complex, inter-provincial criminal investigation, the investigation is still very much active and ongoing at this time,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, acting officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section, in a news release.
“We renew our previous public plea for information, and ask that anyone who may have had contact with Philip Toner between May 4, 2021 and May 11, 2021, in either British Columbia or Alberta, to come forward immediately,” said Wijayakoon.
“Furthermore, we ask anyone who may have provided or offered a ride to anyone hitch-hiking between Columbia Valley, B.C., and Lake Country, B.C., to come forward as well.”
Call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.