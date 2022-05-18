A lost and injured guest of the Chute Lake Lodge south of Kelowna was airlifted to safety on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman and a companion lost their way on the east side of the lake. A team of 12 volunteers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was sent to help.
Heavy deadfall on the shore made an air rescue impossible. So the woman was taken by boat across the lake to the west shore, from which she was airlifted to safety by a helicopter.
It was the 25th incident of the year in which COSAR has been involved.