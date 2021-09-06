The final evacuation orders for the White Rock Lake Fire in the Central Okanagan regional district were lifted on Sunday.
Eighteen properties on Bouleau Lake Road were downgraded to an evacuation alert.
On Saturday, properties in the Area B of the North Okanagan regional district were taken off evacuation orders, but properties on Bouleau and Pinaus lakes remained under mandatory evacuation.
Evacuation orders on Okanagan Indian Band land south of the Mudhole to Pinecrest Road, including Qui Qui Tasket Road, were also downgraded, but an order remained in place for all addresses within Mini-Shadows Road.
Properties in Estamont, Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates also remain under evacuation alert until further notice due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said on Sunday.
Westside Road has been reopened to local traffic only. Area residents can now access their properties from the north and south, but the road remains closed to the public.
The BC Wildfire Service now classifies the 83,000 hectare fire as being held.
“The wildfire is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines,” the service said on its website.
In the South Okanagan, where several fires are burning, one of them has lost its noteworthy status, a fact that reflects progress in controlling the blaze.
The Skaha Creek fire is no longer being considered a "Wildfire of Note", according to the BC Wildfire Service. It’s now considered to be held, the service says, after burning 227 hectares of forest.
“This is the final update for the Skaha Creek wildfire; no further updates will be posted on this website as it will no longer be considered a Wildfire of Note as of the end of day Sept. 6,” the BCWS said Monday.
Although daytime conditions will heat up again to 25 C on Tuesday, with similarly warm weather forecast for the rest of the week, the risk of a flare-up is considered slight.
“Fire behaviour has the potential to increase with these conditions on areas of active fire, however significant progress has been made on the containment of the Skaha Creek wildfire and it is now considered Being Held,” the BCWS said.
“This change in status means that with the resources currently committed to the fire (it) is not likely to spread beyond existing (size) given the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” the BCWS said.
A water supply has been established around the fire perimeter.
It’s being worked by 52 personnel, six helicopters, and operators of five pieces of heavy machinery.
Meanwhile, all evacuation alerts issued in connection with the Garrison Lake wildfire were lifted Sunday. Evacuation alerts associated with the Hedges Butte fire, a 166-hectare blaze that took off Friday about 12 kilometres west of Penticton, have also been lifted.
And a small brush fire reported Monday morning on the Penticton Indian Band was dealt with quickly, with work moving into the mop-up stage.