The coming of television to Kelowna, 65 years ago on Wednesday, was preceded by a months-long construction project on the west side of Okanagan Lake.
A four mile-long road, some of it blasted through solid rock, had to be built to reach the transmitter site atop Blue Grouse Mountain. Another major phase was the stringing of a $21,000 power line to the site, and the hauling of the necessary equipment was a challenge at the best of times.
“I believe we have the most difficult terrain that any television station has been erected upon,” Roy Chapman, general manager of CHBC-TV, told The Courier newspaper.
The efforts first paid off on Sept. 18, 1957, around 3 p.m., when the first locally-originating image was beamed onto the screens of the estimated 500 televisions then owned by Kelowna residents. It was, appropriately enough, a test pattern.
“We are extremely happy with the picture so far,” Chapman told the paper.
Live broadcasting in Kelowna began on Sept. 21, 1957, and a few days later in Penticton and Kelowna. The Okanagan was a few years behind much of the rest of the country; stations had started in Toronto and Montreal in 1952, and in 1953 in Vancouver.
“For the first time in the long and colourful history of this, the greatest fruit-growing area in Canada, people can enjoy the finest in television entertainment,” The Courier reported on the front of a special 20-page section that marked the momentous occasion.
For novice TV viewers, the paper offered tips such as ’Never watch TV in complete darkness OR in a brightly-lighted room. Lighting should be subdued’, and ‘Don’t allow children to ’sprawl’ on the floor in front of the set’.
Then, as now, the TV’s station’s offices were located at 342 Leon Ave. in downtown Kelowna. A few blocks over, new 21-inch TVs were selling at Bennett’s hardware store for $199.50.
Popular programs airing that first week were Dragnet, and I Love Lucy. The first local TV personality was Al Jordan, whose nicknames from his radio days in Penticton were ‘Smilin’ Al’, ‘The Voice’, and ‘The Personality Kid’.
While CHBC-TV was the first local station, TV had been available in Kelowna for several weeks. Black Knight Television picked up signals from stations in Spokane and relayed them to local households through coaxial cables. The cable company also relayed CHBC’s broadcasting, but most viewers relied on antennas.
During its first year, CHBC had only one camera, a loaner from another station. It had ordered two cameras for the station’s launch, but it took almost a year for the order to be filled.
The station’s first live remote broadcast was in 1958 when Princess Margaret came to Kelowna for the opening of the Okanagan Lake bridge. The first colour shows were added in 1966, but a switch to full colour did not occur until June 1971.
For many years, the station's motto was 'The Okanagan's Very Own CHBC', to differentiate it from the plethora of channels available via cable. In August 2009, the station was rebranded as 'Global Okanagan, Home of the CHBC News’.
During the height of the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire, which destroyed 238 homes in Kelowna, the station broadcast live from 7 a.m.-midnight with no commercials for several days.
“This was the pinnacle of CHBC coverage of any event in our history,” the station says. “At one point, we had to set up television monitors in front of our building as many residents gathered to watch our coverage to see the latest information on what was happening in our community.”