The domed roof and walls at Prospera Place should be replaced within seven years while the arena’s ventilation, lights, fire alarms, and security systems require immediate upgrades, according to consultants hired by the City of Kelowna.
Issues are said to include some water leakage on the roof, outdated and undersized food and beverage facilities, small dressing rooms, and a cramped concourse. But other aspects of the building are said to be in surprisingly good condition given their age.
“Our overall opinion is that Prospera Place appears to be in fair to good condition,” prepared for the city by Stadium Consultants International, a Toronto-based firm.
“The main structural components of the facility, the steel structure, precast seating tiers, walls and concrete floors generally appear to be in good condition. There were no visible signs of unexpected movement.
“There were minor signs of what would be considered normal wear and tear for a facility of this age. In other words, the building’s ‘bones’ appear to be in good shape,” the consultants write in the report to the city, obtained by The Daily Courier through a Freedom of Information request.
Under terms of a deal struck in the late ‘90s between the city and GSL Group, the arena’s owner, the facility will become municipal property in 2029. The city commissioned the building assessment to get an idea of what condition the arena is in, and what the possible costs are for the necessary upgrades.
In a statement released this week by GSL Group, after it was revealed the arena was not deemed suitable for hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup national junior hockey championship, the company said it had complied with all the terms and conditions for building maintenance set out in the agreement with the city.
“Prospera Place and GSL Group have been and continue to be in compliance with our obligations and contractual agreements. That will not change, nor will our commitment to Kelowna,” GSL Group said.
In its 115-page report to the city, Stadium Consultants International examined the arena’s operations, structural components, building envelope, interiors, food and beverage services, and its plumbing, mechanical, electrical, life safety, and refrigeration systems.
A section called ‘Costing’ identifies recommended remedial actions at different priorities, along with a high-level estimate of the expense required. Some actions deemed to need immediate attention:
- exterior sealant replacement, repair water leaks affecting the offices of the Kelowna Rockets hockey team, repair damaged roof drains, at a total estimated cost of $165,000
- ventilation improvements, at an estimated cost of almost $1 million
- improvements to fire alarms and security systems, at an estimated cost of about $100,000
Plumbing upgrades, of varying urgency, are estimated to cost about $1 million.