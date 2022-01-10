featured
West Kelowna grant program $100K short of applications
- Daily Courier Staff
Some money could be left over this year in a taxpayer fund that helps community groups and non-profits in West Kelowna.
The city has budgeted almost $300,000 for its annual grants-in-aid program for 2022. But council will hear Tuesday that only $191,000 has been requested by a total of 28 community groups.
The largest proposed grant is of $30,000 for the Westside Celebration Society, which hopes to stage a full return of the popular Westside Daze event around the Canada Day holiday.
"We are dedicated to provide and host our quality festivities that include evening concerts, parade, car shows, fireworks, day long stage entertainment, kids fair, and so much more," the society states in its funding application.
If approved by council, the $30,000 grant would represent 11% of the Celebration Society's total budget.
Some other proposed amounts are $15,000 for the Red Cross' equipment loan program, $14,000 for the West Kelowna food bank, $5,000 for the Okanagan Comedy Festival Society to expand its events in West Kelowna, and $10,000 for the West Kelowna Yacht Club.
