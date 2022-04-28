As access to the washroom is the only remaining aspect to the project, town manager Joe Creron said Thursday he hoped the job could be done quickly so the splash park opens in time for the May long weekend.
Peachland's controversial waterfront washroom will stay put.
Councillors voted 4-3 this week to spend at least $40,000 to construct a ramp to reach the washroom, which consists of a big black box elevated a few feet off the ground in Heritage Park.
A majority of councillors wanted to get the washroom finished so an adjacent children's spray park, supposed to have opened last July 1, might open by the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.
A minority of councillors described the washroom as an eyesore and wanted the town to investigate selling it, even if such a move again delayed the splash park's opening.
Interior Health told the town it needed a washroom right next to the splash park, even though a public washroom has existed on the other side of Beach Avenue for many decades.
