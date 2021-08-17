A 32-year-old would-be arsonist saw his incendiary ambitions doused by wet weather and a sharp-eyed witness.
The unidentified man was attempting to light bushes on fire near shops in the 1900 block of Kane Road, near the corner of Glenmore Road, about 9:30 p.m. Monday, police say.
He was spotted by a witness who called 911 and was able to give police a good description of the suspect.
"Due to the actions of the concerned citizen who called 911, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man," Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a Tuesday release.
"Thankfully, due to the rain, the fire did not ignite and there was no property damage as a result of this reckless act," Pare said.
The man remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges.