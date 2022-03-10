Not even the owner of a prime development site along Highway 97 wants to build a gas station there, although municipal zoning would allow such a project.
The corner where the highway intersects with Hardy Street at the south end of Peachland has been the scene of many crashes, landowner Glenn Duff says.
“It’s not a safe area, I agree with that,” Duff told Peachland councillors on Tuesday. “There’s been a lot of accidents.”
But he said he was adamantly against town’s staff’s suggestion that council downzone the property, changing the 1.1 acre site’s commercial designation to one that would permit just four mobile homes.
“I’ve spent a lot of money on this property,” Duff, who addressed councillors virtually Tuesday from his home in White Rock. “I certainly don’t want to end up with it being used just for three or four mobile homes.”
The highway has only two lanes through Peachland, and the point where it intersects with Hardy Street - the road that provides access to both an 70-unit existing mobile home park and the popular Hardy Falls Regional District Park - has been the scene of 13 collisions in the past three years. Ten of the accidents involved injuries, and there was one fatality, ICBC says.
Although the vacant property has commercial zoning, that dates back many decades to when there was a gas station at the corner, council heard. Town planners suggested the zoning was a “relic” of the past and should be changed given the potential risk to safety if a new gas station and convenience store was built there.
Council directed staff to begin rezoning the property, which has a current assessed value of $505,000, to a residential classification that would support an estimated 14, two-storey townhomes.
“I believe this would be a far better use of the land,” Duff said, and councillors agreed.
“Our primary objective is to ensure there is no development of a gas station there,” Coun. Mike Kent said. “I don’t think a few more cars (that would come with 14 townhomes) are going to create that much of an issue.”
“Not everybody would come and go at the same time,” agreed Coun. Pam Cunningham. “I don’t see it as a huge concern.”
While councillors voted unanimously to have staff begin the rezoning process, there remains uncertainty over whether the Ministry of Transportation will support the change in land use.
The expectation is the ministry will endorse it, possibly subject to some conditions aimed at improving safety at the corner, because if it doesn’t Duff or a future property owner might then try to exercise the current zoning and come back with an application for a commercial development.
“We’ll find out from the ministry what they’re on board with,” Mayor Cindy Fortin said.