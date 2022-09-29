Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran trumpeted his progressive attitudes while his chief challenger, Tom Dyas, focused on crime and taxes during an election forum Wednesday.
Basran said the young people who attended the forum, sponsored by both Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan, were concerned about inclusivity, diversity, climate change, shopping local, and supporting arts and culture.
"And I believe in those things too," said Basran, who is seeking a third term in office.
Dyas, a former friend of Basran who is running against him for the second straight election, emphasized financial and public safety issues.
"With us turning into a bigger city we're beginning to see cracks in the system," Dyas said. "Kelowna has the highest crime rate nationally (and) more homelessness than we've ever seen."
The city's property taxes are among the highest in British Columbia, said Dyas, who has noted previously taxes have climbed more than 30% since Basran became mayor in 2014.
Dyas said his experience in business and community involvement, including two years presidency of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, made him well-positioned to address the city's challenges.
There were few direct challenges between the candidates at the forum, which also included the participation of longshot mayoral contenders David Habib, Glendon Smedley, and Silverado Socrates.
Basran said he shared the concerns of those worried about public safety and housing affordability and vowed he would make them among his highest priorities if re-elected. He also suggested the city's plan for addressing such issues was much more substantive than the criticisms of his rivals.
"I want to show you who has a real vision and a real set of solutions, and not just wishful thinking," Basran said.
Basan also noted the city's strong employment picture, as Kelowna has consistently had one of the country's lowest jobless rates through the pandemic.
But Dyas, who said he's been trying since launching his campaign in June to knock at the door of every Kelowna home, suggested many people don't share a rosy outlook of Kelowna's future.
"One of the discussions that has come up regularly with individuals is a huge sense of disconnect and heart that has happened within this community," he said. "They see a lot of buildings being built, but there is that sense of community that is missed."