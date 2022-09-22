In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Loyal Wooldridge: Best: Expediting and prioritizing the construction of many parks in Kelowna including the long-awaited Cedar Avenue Park while continuing to acquire future park lands for community growth.
Worst: Unable to successfully approve a purpose-built rental building in Glenmore with large units, that is on a main route, supported by transit, near schools, and aligns with the Official Community Plan.
For those on council: What particular skill sets and areas of expertise would you like to see among council newcomers?
Wooldridge: A strong understanding of high-level governance is crucial for members to be effective in setting the path to move Kelowna forward in a responsible way. It’s important to connect with residents and be open to hearing all perspectives. Most importantly, members must adapt an evidence-based approach and balance their own experiences and knowledge with the needs of the whole community.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Wooldridge: My favourite part of local government is the ability to be truly non-partisan. It requires local leaders to debate, collaborate, and work together to best serve the community. By doing this, we create a cohesive advocacy strategy that represents people-driven decisions and not simply towing a party line. We must serve the community as a whole, regardless of personal political beliefs.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Wooldridge: Expanding boundaries into other communities increases the infrastructure deficit servicing outlying areas and increases taxes for all residents. I don’t support this. Commuters bring value to our community because they are workers and support local businesses. There’s opportunity at the Regional District to collaborate with neighbouring municipalities and First Nations to create a unified voice for shared priorities like regional transportation.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Wooldridge: 1. Advocate for changes to the Criminal Code for increased accountability for prolific offenders. 2. Defer RCMP workload to appropriate social service agencies, allowing police to focus on serious crime, repeat property offenders, and violent offenders. 3. Work with youth aging out of foster care to address socio-economic factors of poverty. 4. Post-incarceration housing with services to break the cycle of criminality.
To those currently on council: None of you advocated publicly for a referendum to be held in conjunction with this election on the city’s plan to borrow money for a proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre. Why not?
Wooldridge: Public amenities are the foundation of any complete community. They are an affordable option that supports everyone with their physical and mental health. Parkinson rec centre needs to be expanded and replaced to offer more recreation opportunities and community services. The public consultation and alternate approval process are both being utilized to ensure this is the right direction.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Wooldridge: Providing safe and clean drinking water on a sustainable basis should be the focus, despite who delivers the service. We must also ensure that it is conserved wisely, and that the agricultural sector is supplied with non-potable options. If it is ever determined to be unmanageable by one partner, I would support collaboration to elevate service.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Wooldridge: The decline of mental health leading to the degradation of civility and dehumanization. In the face of adversity, cultivating respectful and collaborative dialogue is essential to overcoming challenges. We can all be frustrated, angry, scared, or sad, but in the end we have to work together and truly see one another move forward.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Wooldridge; Long-term rental options in our community are continually at a deficit. While I recognize there is friction with current provincial residential tenancy laws, we must do all we can to protect rental inventory. Providing homes for workers, students, seniors, and families must be a priority. I look forward to a full review of the short-term rental bylaw in 2023 as planned.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Wooldridge: My priority is to remain connected to all facets of our community to understand and support the needs of people, businesses, and organizations. Decision making is stronger by listening, understanding, and adapting perspectives. I seek out information to make informed decisions and purposefully advocate to higher levels of government to best represent the community as a whole, today and into the future.
Ever seen a ghost?
Wooldridge: Yes, my hairline after one term on council.