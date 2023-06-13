Moving stuff around big part of our traffic problem

The most recent transportation study, this one on the movement of goods in and around the Central Okanagan, confirmed some previous findings but also uncovered some surprises.
In case it needs to be said again, a second bridge across Okanagan Lake is not needed.
The surprise finding is that Kelowna must act to protect industrial lands.
The study’s findings were presented to city council last week. It’s the second major transportation study completed this year after the Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy.
The earlier study suggested a sixth lane for transit could be added to the WR Bennett Bridge, the Westbank highway couplet could be eliminated and it called for transit and intersection improvements on Highway 97 – but not a second crossing.
After talk about congestion and lack of alternatives to Highway 97, Coun. Ron Cannan asked whether the new study justified a second crossing.
“The short answer is no,” answered Steve Sirett, executive director for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in the Southern Interior.
Like the previous study, this one showed only one to two per cent of trucks on Highway 97 are passing through Kelowna. The rest either start or stop their journeys here – or, in 84 per cent of cases, do both.
“One to two per cent are actually traveling entirely through the region that a second crossing would largely support, said Sirett. “So the difference you would see to the highway would be negligible.
“So we continue to focus on how can we improve capacity across the existing structure and improve capacity on the existing corridor.
“The Goods Movement Strategy, if anything, it affirmed where we were going with the second crossing.”
Similar to the earlier study, the new study calls for expansion of Clement Avenue as an alternate route to the highway and improving the airport-Highway 97 intersection. It also recommends improving roads around the airport and enhancing truck access to the Jim Bailey industrial area.
“The region’s well-being and prosperity are tied directly to a well-operating goods movement system,” said consultant David Kriger. “Goods movement provides the products that people use everyday.”
Light-duty vehicles make up most of the traffic on the highway, but medium- and large-sized truck traffic is growing, council heard. Councillors also learned 70 per cent of goods-generating businesses and logistics providers are located within one kilometre of Highway 97.
The report urges protecting existing industrial land and ensuring there is land and zoning for emerging industries.
“We’ve learned from the Lower Mainland where the industrial land shortage is now at a crisis level,” said Kriger
The situation has become so bad that some goods coming into Vancouver ports are shipped to Calgary, which has adequate industrial land, then back to the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, said consultant Joel Carlson.
“This shortage or a lack of industrial land has the potential to constrain existing traditional industries and potentially hinder goods movement activity and other new innovative industries from relocating to the Central Okanagan.”
The lack of industrial land won’t just result in industries moving to Calgary, but also to the United States, added Kriger. “It can have very profound implications.”
Protecting industrial land will also help to keep transport traffic out of residential and other non-suitable areas, Carlson said.
Mariah VanZerr, manager of transportation engineering for the city, said a report will be coming to council soon on the city’s industrial land supply.
Coun. Gord Lovegrove asked whether the cost of congestion had been calculated.
“The cost of congestion in Kelowna doesn’t just impact freight vehicles, it impacts everybody,” Lovegrove noted.
“We saw delays on the order of a couple minutes as well as variability in the travel times ranging in upwards of about 10 minutes, depending on the times of day,” said Carlson.