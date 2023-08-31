Super Powers: Evacuation orders explained – Who issues them, who enforces them

With hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C. this spring and summer, people have become accustomed to news of evacuation orders, evacuation alerts and a declared states of local emergency across the entire province. A provincial state of emergency remains in effect as well.
People throughout the Okanagan have been hearing about and responding to evacuation orders for weeks now; thousands of people had to leave their homes behind on short notice, and unfortunately hundreds have lost homes and property to wildfires.
Thankfully, many evacuation orders that were issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan have been rescinded and people have been returning to their homes for several days (although they may remain under evacuation alert).
But what gives the regional district the right to issue evacuation orders?
It’s a question of what special powers local governments like the regional district and their emergency response personnel have in an emergency, and what authority gives them those powers.
The Emergency Program Act is the provincial legislation that provides the structure and language for the provincial government’s response to emergencies, including the power to declare a state of emergency.
The act outlines the responsibilities and powers of the Lieutenant Governor (Janet Austin), the provincial minister (Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management), and local governments, such as the regional district, during emergencies.
The act allows for local governments (mainly cities, towns, villages and regional districts, although there are other forms of local government in B.C.) to declare a state of local emergency, which is valid for seven days. They can do this when an emergency or disaster within its jurisdiction means they need to access the extraordinary emergency powers within the Emergencies Act to effectively respond.
Of course, with great power comes great responsibility.
For example, during the Okanagan Mountain Park fire in 2003, then-acting city manager Ron Matiussi was at one point, tasked with making the final decision on evacuations on Firestorm Friday, when gusting winds drove the fire into the neighbourhoods along Kelowna’s South Slopes.
With the fire bearing down on the city, Matussi found himself in the unenviable position of having to decide whether to authorize personnel to begin blowing up houses to create a firebreak.
He also had to decide if and when Kelowna General Hospital should begin evacuating patients, a huge task with potentially grave implications for sick patients.
History shows the decisions that were made; almost half the city was put on evacuation order but no houses were blown up and patients in the hospital stayed put.
But it also illustrates the theoretical extent of emergency powers.
So how does the local government actually declare the state of local emergency?
It’s usually done by an order rather than a bylaw or resolution because those will require a board or council meeting, which takes too much time. The order must be signed by the head of the local authority: in the RDOC, that’s the chair of the board or a designate.
So, once the order is signed, what powers does the local government now have as they respond to the emergency or disaster? They’re actually pretty extensive.
With regard to private property, local governments have the power to issue mandatory evacuation orders applying to people and livestock. Emergency response personnel can acquire or use any land or private property considered necessary to respond to an emergency, and can enter any building or go onto any land without warrant.
This is the most frequently cited reason to declare a state of local emergency.
How those powers are actually exercised on the ground varies depending on many factors, but if a helicopter involved in the wildfire response needs to fill its bucket by dropping it into a residential swimming pool, it can, so it’s best if no one is in the pool when that happens.
That’s an extreme example, but it makes the point: firefighters need unobstructed access to affected areas to carry out their duties efficiently.
People and livestock in those areas could be in the way and make their jobs more difficult and dangerous than they already are.
Emergency response personnel can also remove trees, structures or crops if it’s deemed that doing so is a necessary part of the emergency response.
Although much less frequently used, local government powers also include the authority to ration or freeze prices for food, clothing, gas, equipment and medical supplies during the state of emergency.
Being forced to leave their homes causes a lot of angst for people, but the regional district issued dozens of evacuation orders in many areas of the region during the current spate of wildfires that threatened thousands of homes and properties.
Evacuation orders create a range of issues that need to be managed by various authorities: enforcement, which falls to police; provision of social services and housing for evacuees; and evaluation of damaged infrastructure like gas and electrical lines, which takes a lot of time and resources for provincial utilities.
Unauthorized entry into evacuation zones is not only a safety concern but a violation of the law under the Emergencies Act, said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.
“Local authorities enforce these restrictions to maintain order and protect public safety. Violators can face legal consequences, including fines or even jail, because as their actions hinder emergency response and put lives in danger,” he said in a statement.
It’s very tough for people to leave their homes and properties behind, and it’s natural for them to want to return as soon as possible. The RCMP’s job to enforce the evacuation order, said Della-Paolera.
“What’s challenging for people to understand is, it’s not just the fire. There are all kinds of structural issues, gas service, power lines are down, the electrical grid, all that infrastructure is unsafe,” said Della-Paolera. “There are trees hanging by a thread, about to come down. People tend to focus on the fire as the danger, but there’s all that other stuff that we and Fortis crews and Hydro crews have to make safe before for people can go into those areas.”
One of the problems with exercising those emergency powers available to local governments is that some people feel their property rights, normally sacrosanct, are being violated.
Despite the broad range of powers available to local governments, there are limits.
The Emergencies Act makes it very clear that a local government can’t leave a state of emergency in place forever; it can end the state of emergency early, but extending it past seven days requires the approval of the minister.
As well, once the emergency response is complete and danger has subsided, the local government cannot simply sit on the state of emergency until it expires; the act requires the local government to rescind the state of emergency as soon as it can.
Also notable: the powers bestowed upon a local government during a state of local emergency do not allow it to disregard provincial or federal acts or regulation. For example, the RDOC would not have the power to close Highway 33, which is under provincial control.