Kelowna-area homeowners will have to wait until at least the end of June to find out if they’ll be able to put out glass for curbside recycling pick-up in 2026.
Directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District said this week they needed more information on the advantages and disadvantages of switching the way the collection program operates.
A key proposed change is that people would have to separate cardboard, paper, and the recyclables from glass containers, and use two collection boxes rather than the one blue-lidded recycling cart now used.
Drivers would also pick up the recycling boxes by hand and dump them into the truck. For years, an automated service has been used in the Central Okanagan that sees drivers operate hydraulic arms to lift the cars and disgorge their contents into the trucks.