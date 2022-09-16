A final payment to the City of Kelowna of $875,000 will be made by the town on Sept. 30.
“The Rail Trail has been a key community initiative for a number of years, and this represents the final payment from the District in securing 100% ownership of this portion of the trail,” reads part of a staff report going to town council next Tuesday.
After the 49-km-long railway between Vernon and downtown Kelowna shut down in 2013, local governments, backed by provincial and federal funds, acquired the corridor from CN for $22 million.
But the town of Lake Country did not have immediately available the $5.1 million it needed to pay for its 15-km share of the abandoned corridor and there was a chance the entire undertaking might fall apart.
So the City of Kelowna came to the rescue in 2015, providing $2.5 million to Lake Country in an agreement that had no specified timetable for repayment of the funds.
In a subsequent referendum, Lake Country voters endorsed borrowing the rest of the money necessary to acquire the corridor.