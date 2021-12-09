Kelowna city councillors held one of the shortest budget-setting sessions in years on Thursday and increased the proposed municipal tax increase from 3.5% to 3.64%.
They spent just four hours reviewing the plan by municipal managers to collect $166 million in taxes next year from Kelowna property owners.
Mayor Colin Basan said at the start of the meeting council would go at “lightning speed” through the 500-page document and it looked like deliberations would even conclude before lunch.
“I appreciate everyone wants to get this done, but let’s not be flippant about this,” Basran said when it seemed like councillors were poised for a final vote at 1 p.m.
After lunch, councillors returned to chambers for what was their last meeting of the year to approve the budget and congratulate themselves on being good stewards of public money.
“Overall, I’m really proud of this budget,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said. “I think it’s very prudent and really reflects the priorities of our residents.”
“I’m very happy with the budget we’ve done,” Coun. Charlie Hodge said. “It’s a great day. We did a great, I think we did a good job.”
“We’ve landed on a good spot,” Coun. Mohini Singh said. “I think the public is getting a fair deal.”
With a 3.64% municipal tax increase, the owner of a typical single-family home in Kelowna will pay $2,280 in municipal taxes next year. That’s up $80 from this year.
During the five hours of deliberation, no councillors successfully proposed any reductions to the 2022 budget. Most of the discussion related to increasing the budget in various areas and councillors did vote in favour of adding one more RCMP officer than the 10 originally proposed, along with a police support worker, and another city accountant.
They also voted to add $75,000 to a fund designed to buy land for subsidized housing complexes, and to produce a map showing bicycle routes in Kelowna.
Kelowna’s municipal taxes have risen more than 30% since Basran was first elected mayor in 2014. But he suggested that was not an important or significant amount given what he said was the city’s ability to deliver the services he said people want.
“I don’t know about you, but you can talk about total tax impacts over our term in office but the real good news story here is that we’re a place that everybody wants to be and wants to invest in. That, to me, is the news story,” he said.