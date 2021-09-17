Special to The Daily Courier
Lesley Cormack is playing the role of book fairy as UBC Okanagan gets set to celebrate its annual homecoming.
Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of the Okanagan campus, along with a squad of UBC book fairies, are secretly placing books around campus and downtown Kelowna.
People who find the books are encouraged to keep and enjoy them. She and the book fairies, including Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, will be hiding the books for upcoming international Hide a Book Day.
Inspired by international book fairies — including the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and actress Emma Watson who have hidden books in cities around the world — UBC Okanagan brings the book-sharing movement to Kelowna as part of its Homecoming celebrations.
Cormack is a professor of history and a self-proclaimed bookworm.
“Books offer us an opportunity to understand ourselves and our world through immersion in other worlds, times and people’s experiences,” she said. “They challenge us to learn something new in a way that can enhance and possibly change our lives.”
International Hide a Book Day takes place on Saturday and is timed to help promote UBCO’s Homecoming weekend on Sept. 24-25.
More than 100 free books will be hidden including books authored by UBC alumni such as David Suzuki and Douglas Coupland. Coupland also serves as the featured speaker at homecoming.
Cormack encourages people to participate by looking for books or hiding their own favourite reads for others to discover, and she hopes those who find UBC’s hidden books also participate in Homecoming events such as a virtual wine tasting on Sept. 26 featuring four Okanagan wineries.
Information about UBC Okanagan’s Homecoming weekend and registration links, can be found at: ok.ubc.ca/homecoming
More information about international Hide a Book Day can be found at ibelieveinbookfairies.com.