The Kelowna RCMP has said RIP to its last Crown Vic.
Police on Wednesday tweeted a picture of a member in Red Serge standing beside its last remaining Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.
"@KelownaRCMP is putting the last of our Crown Vics out to pasture," the force tweeted.
"KL3503 is a 2011 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor 4.6L V8 put into service in Kelowna in July 2011. Goodbye old girl, and thank you for your service," the RCMP said.
Crown Victorias have been the workhorse of many police forces in North America since the 1980s. They've been prized for their roominess, reliability, and power, if not their aesthetic appeal.
"Most of the Crown Vic's plastic interior panels are atrociously cheap-looking, but what does that matter? This is an easygoing, comfortable workplace. And that does matter," Car and Driver magazine reported in June 2018.
Ford produced the last Crown Vic on Sept. 15, 2011. A new version of the Ford Interceptor has a sleeker styling than the trusty Crown Vics, all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive, and uses 20% less fuel.