Homeless people in West Kelowna have plucked plastic and cardboard from streams and collected hundreds of bags of trash from business areas, city council will hear Tuesday.
Paid members of the ‘Peer Ambassadors’ improve the community while also trying to build connections with others who are experiencing homelessness, a report to council states.
“We have seen the profound value this project has had for the peers and community,” the report says.
The one-year Peer Ambassador program, funded by a $157,000 provincial grant, is set to end in September. But city officials are recommending council at least provide $31,000 in additional funding so the position of Bylaw Community Support Officer can be extended to year’s end.
The officer, Danica Floto, has had an important role helping with the Peer Support program and generally connecting with the city’s homeless population, the report says. Other bylaw officers are engaged with other tasks and may not have the experience or training to help people experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues, the report says.
“More often than not, the solution was simply to move them along, which in the long term did little to reduce or mitigate subsequent complaints or improve safety for the community,” the report says.
Continuation of the Community Bylaw Support Officer’s position into 2023 and beyond will be discussed later this year by councillors as part of budget deliberations.
In the past few months, Peer Ambassadors have been busy improving the look and environment of West Kelowna, the report to council says, with individuals working 45 shifts.
“We have contributed to wildlife conservation by removing plastics and cardboards from streams and ponds frequented by ducks in West Kelowna. Peers have also focused on cleaning hillsides with significant marmot populations.
“The neighbouring businesses regularly comment on the work that we are doing and are thankful that we keep the parking lot and surrounding neighbourhood both tidy and presentable,” the report says.