British Columbia will take a more cautious approach than other provinces in the lifting of some COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
The go-slow approach was defended Tuesday by provincial officials as prudent and sensible given what they said were continuing high levels of hospitalization due to the disease.
But they also said the easing of some restrictions - to take effect at midnight Wednesday - was justifiable given vaccination rates that are among the highest in the world, widespread compliance with public health orders, and encouraging indications that hospitalizations and new case counts are on a steady downward trajectory.
“All of us have made sacrifices and I believe it’s that collective effort that’s put us in the position today where we can relieve these restrictions and look forward to better days ahead,” Premier John Horgan said.
“It’s because we did the right things for each other, and particularly because of the high rates of protection we have through immunization that we are in the place we are right now,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
As of Wednesday midnight, attendance at indoor events such as hockey games and concerts can resume to full capacity but people must still present their BC Vaccine Card to gain entry and they must continue to wear masks inside the venue.
Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can resume full capacity service with no limits on the number of people sitting at a table. Mingling and dancing will again be allowed, but all patrons must show their Vaccine Card to get inside and wear masks.
All other indoor and outdoor organized gatherings can return to full capacity and there are no more pandemic-related restrictions on indoor personal gatherings. Wedding and funeral receptions can resume.
But masks must continue to be worn in all indoor public spaces, restrictions on visitation at long-term care homes will continue, and all current pandemic-related protocols in place at schools will remain in place.
As of Monday, 90.4% of eligible British Columbians five and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot; and 85.3% have received their second dose. Just over half those aged 12 and older have also received a booster shot.
No further relaxing of public health orders is anticipated to occur in B.C. before at least March 15, the government says. Between then and April 15, use of the Vaccine Card will be reviewed, along with the requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
The approach in B.C. contrasts with that being taken in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.
Ontario’s vaccine passport system will end March 1, with Premier Doug Ford saying Tuesday people are “done” with rules like vaccine certificates and masks.
“I hate as a government telling anyone what to do. We’ve just got to get moving forward and get out of this and protect the jobs,” Ford said. “The world’s done with it, so let’s just move forward.”
In Alberta, children are no longer required to wear masks in schools, and children under 12 don’t have to wear masks in any setting.
The vaccine passport system has already ended in Saskatchewan, and that province now reports its COVID-19 data weekly, rather than daily.
Asked why B.C. is still using its Vaccine Card system with no immediate plans to drop it, Horgan said it’s because the card enjoys broad support among British Columbians.
“The Vaccine Card uptake in British Columbia was swift and overwhelming, and it gives people comfort when they go out into social settings, particularly seated events, that the people that are around them have taken the same measures to protect themselves,” Horgan said.
On the question of mask mandates, Henry said she believed leaders of some jurisdictions were trying to “make points” by dropping the requirement. British Columbians are generally comfortable wearing masks, she said.
“All of us have gotten used to where we wear masks,” she said. “And we’re not out of this pandemic yet.
“We will be looking at mask-wearing where we can switch to it being a recommendation when you’re in certain settings in certain conditions, versus having a mandate that requires it in indoor public spaces at all times,” Henry said.
“So that’s something we’ll be reviewing in March and/or April depending where we get to in terms of transmission in the community,” she said.