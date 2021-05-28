Two donut shops have been temporarily closed in Kelowna because of COVID-19 exposures.
The Tim Hortons outlet at 1901 Harvey Ave., near the corner of Spall Road, was ordered shut by Interior Health on May 20. It will remain closed until at least June 4.
A second Timmy's a few blocks east, near the corner of Harvey and Cooper, was closed Thursday and will also stay closed until at least June 4.
They are the only two businesses in the region served by Interior Health currently under closure orders because of COVID-19 exposures.
On April 12, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that businesses where three or more employees had tested positive for COVID-19 would be closed for at least 10 days in a bid to stop further transmission of the virus.
Such targeted closures are said to be a preferred alternative to the kind of wider, industry-based closures that occurred earlier this year in other jurisdictions.
"By using targeted worksite closures around current cases of COVID-19, we may be able to avoid or delay broader workplace closures, which could close entire business sectors," Island Health says on its website.
Currently, only 14 businesses and other worksites are temporarily closed because of COVID-19 exposures. Ten are in the region served by Fraser Health, and include establishments such as nail salons, restaurants, gyms, and pubs, and two are in Northern Health.
That's down considerably from mid-April when dozens of businesses around the province were closed.
Notices of possible exposures of COVID-19 are in effect at 10 schools in the Central Okanagan but all schools remain open.