A 36-storey tower proposed for Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna is too tall for the site, city planners say.
They'll recommend Monday that council block the application and direct staff not to spend any more time discussing the highrise proposal, dubbed 2020, with the developer.
The specified height limit for properties in the 1400 block of Bertram Street is 12 storeys, planners note.
But there are approved or built towers in the area with heights of 36, 18, and 26 storeys, and BC Housing has a proposal for a 20 storey building nearby, the developer notes.
Although plans for the project in question have been reduced from 46 storeys, planners say it's still too tall for the site. As proposed, the building would have 281 homes, in a mix of rental and for-sale units, and a daycare on the sixth floor.
When the project was unveiled earlier this year, its proponent said it would provide many affordable housing units in a modern high-rise for people of modest and the "working poor".
"The future residents will likely include many people working in downtown Kelowna. This group will include the working poor and previously excluded. For the first time, downtown employees that are support staff, delivery agents, or a single mom making her way, they could call 2020 home," the developer's application to the city states.