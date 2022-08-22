ukraine kelowna

A video posted on the Facebook page of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine shows a Ukrainian artillery shell with the word Kelowna on it. But the group says none of the $400,000 raised locally to support Ukraine has gone toward the purchase of lethal military equipment.

 Kelowna Stands With Ukraine/Facebook
A Kelowna group sends only humanitarian and non-lethal aid to Ukraine despite some imagery posted on its Facebook page. 
 
In a video sent from Ukraine, a soldier expresses thanks to Kelowna Stands With Ukraine for some military gear. He then pans his phone down to show some rocket shells, one of which has the word 'Kelowna' written on it.
 
Although it is possible for Canadians to make contributions to various campaigns for the express purpose of purchasing shells that will be fired toward Russian troops, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine does not accept or forward such donations. 
 
"We only send humanitarian aid and non-lethal military grade equipment," group spokesman Denys Storozhuk said Monday in an interview. 
 
"The soldier in that video just decided to write 'Kelowna' on the shell as a way of showing support for everything the Ukrainians have received from Kelowna people," Storozhuk said. "He just thought it was a good idea, I guess."
 
Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has considered broadening its support for Ukraine to include weapons, but has decided against doing so. "We thought it would turn many people off if we do that," Storozhuk said.
 
The kind of military gear sent by the group to Ukraine includes non-lethal equipment such as night vision goggles, meal kits, armored vests, and water filters.
 
The group has also provided humanitarian assistance for some of the many Ukrainian refugees driven from their homes since the Russian invasion in February. Total cash donation from Kelowna-area residents stands at about $400,000.
 
Meanwhile, Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has planned a number of events for Wednesday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.There'll be a car and boat rally, along with music and speakers at downtown rally near the Sails.
 
For specific times, see the Kelowna Stands With Ukraine page on Facebook. 
Ukrainian Independence Day commemorates the country's declaration of independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.
 