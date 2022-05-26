The water flow in Mission Creek has almost doubled in the past three days as slowly rising temperatures accelerate the remaining snowmelt.
On Monday, the creek was flowing at 14 cubic metres per second. It reached 26 cubic metres per second early Thursday morning before falling back to 23 cubic metres per second.
Flows are typically highest in the early morning hours when the creek is flush with water from snow that melted at higher elevations the day before.
The creek was actually flowing at a quicker rate, of almost 30 cubic metres per second, in early May. But several weeks of below-normal temperatures slowed the upper-elevation snowmelt.
Despite its recently quickened pace, the creek is still flowing below the range of about 60 cubic metres per second when concerns can develop about the prospect of localized flooding along Mission Creek, Okanagan Lake’s largest tributary. Last year, creek flows never exceeded 40 cubic metres per second.
In mid-May, the provincial River Forecast Centre said the Okanagan was the only region of B.C. with a below-normal snowpack, at 80-89% of normal.
Kelowna temperatures have edged into the seasonal range of the low 20C range the last few days. The weekend will bring similar temperatures with a mix of sun, cloud and showers, Environment Canada says, with conditions warming to 25 C and full sun early next week.