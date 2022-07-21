Critics of two proposed high-rises in downtown Kelowna are planning a rally tonight in downtown Kelowna.
Representatives of two groups, Kelowna Legacy and the Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbourhoods (KSAN) have organized the event for 7 p.m. in Stuart Park across from City Hall.
They’re against a developer’s request to increase the height of a new building at 350 Doyle Ave from 13 storeys to 25 storeys. They say the request, to be considered by city council at a meeting on July 26, violates the terms of the original agreement struck between the city for use of the municipally-owned property and the developer.
Also the two groups are opposed to UBC Okanagan’s revised proposal for a tower at 550 Doyle Ave. The new proposal is for a building of 46 storeys, substantially more than was originally envisioned. That matter too will be dealt with by council at the July 26 meeting.
Critics say the UBCO tower consists mainly of housing units, and note the city's own planning department says the 46-storey project would likely not be approved if it was being advanced by a private company.