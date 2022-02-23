British Columbia will receive 12 million COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the next month, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.
The additional shipment means the province can now broaden its distribution of the tests beyond schools, post-secondary institutions, and long-term care homes, which have received many of the 12.8 million tests so far deployed in B.C., Dix said.
“What we’re going to do is make test availability easier for people and get them into the hands of more people for their use when they’re symptomatic,” Dix said.
More than 860,000 test kits are already in place for distribution through pharmacies, Dix said. The tests will be made available free of charge at select pharmacies as soon as this Friday, he said.
“It’s expected that the number of locations will grow rapidly with time and supply,” Dix said.
At first, the tests will be available only to those 70 and older, who are at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The broadening of distribution to younger age groups is “expected to happen quickly”, Dix said.
People must present their BC Services Card to get a test kit, each of which contains five test strips, and there will be a limit of one kit per person within a 28-day period.
People can pick up kits for others, but they must have their name, date of birth, and their BC Services card.
Dix also said illness among health care workers continues to trend down. Between Feb. 14-20, 14,579 health care workers, including 2,800 in the Interior Health region, were off sick. The total number was down about 1,000 from the previous week.
In late January, about 18,000 health care workers were off sick.