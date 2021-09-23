Members of the Lakeview Heights Community Association who would like to raise concerns personally with West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will get a chance to do so on Saturday.
Milsom will be guest speaker at the LHCA’s annual general meeting Sept. 25, and will participate in a question-and-answer session.
The meeting is set for the Lakeview Heights Community Hall on Anders Road, starting at 10 a.m.
The agenda will include reports from the board of directors and election of a new board for 2021-22.
Memberships will be available for all residents of the neighbourhood.
Water quality has been a big issue for years in Lakeview Heights and residents can expect to get an update on progress toward completion of the $70 million-plus Rose Valley treatment plant now under construction.
Other issues the LHCA has concerned itself with recently include replacement and relocation of the fire hall, the need for additional parkland to replace loss of the Lakeview Heights Elementary School playing field 15 years ago, and traffic safety, especially along Boucherie Road.