No kind of public celebration appears to be in the offing in Kelowna following the Okanagan Sun’s winning of the national junior football championship.
But the West Kelowna Warriors are stepping up to the plate.
The BC Junior Hockey League team plans to honour the Sun, who defeated the Regina Thunder 21-19 in a come-from-behind victory last weekend at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, during a game this Saturday at Royal LePage Place.
Sun players will be at the Warriors’ 7 p.m. game against the Port Alberni Bulldogs. The Sun players will bring the Canadian Bowl trophy into the hockey arena, and they’ll perform a ceremonial puck-drop.
As of Tuesday afternoon, neither club nor officials with the City of Kelowna were aware of any celebratory plans coming together in Kelowna.
Many of the Sun’s players are from other communities in Western Canada and have already returned home, a club official said Tuesday. And head coach Travis Miller is about to embark on a recruiting trip.
The Sun play their home games in the Apple Bowl, owned by the City of Kelowna.
At Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Tom Dyas congratulated the Sun on their victory.
“That was quite a game to be down to the end, and then win by a couple of points. I know everybody was on the edge of their seat,” Dyas said. “It was a fantastic game. So congratulations to Okanagan Sun football team and we look forward to seeing what they look at putting together as a celebration over the next little bit.”
“It was the culmination of an excellent season,” said Coun. Ron Cannan, referring to the fact the Sun went undefeated in the regular season then won three playoff games to claim the title.
This was the third time since the Sun football team was formed in 1980 that the team won a national championship.