Two Okanagan residents are among the 135 people to receive appointments to the Order of Canada.
Ross Fitzpatrick, a retired Senator and Kelowna businessman, and Vernon’s Margo Greenwood, a professor of early childhood education, are among the newest members of the decades-old honour roll.
“These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural, or related to mental and physical health,” Governor General Mary Simon said Wednesday.
Greenwood is an Indigenous scholar of Cree ancestry who has worked for more than 30 years to transform the health and well-being of Indigenous children.
“‘I’ve been working in early childhood education since the start of my career. It’s a calling that makes my heart sing,” Greenwood says. “I’m accepting this award for my three sons who can see their contributions to our family realized, and for my granddaughter to see the full potential of women.”
Greenwood says her work is driven by the question, ‘How do we create systemic change in a world of injustice?’
Orphaned at 16, Greenwood credits the power of vision in overcoming challenges. “As a child spending time outside on the land, I learned how to dream. And dreaming is hope,” she says.
Greenwood has written more than 135 publications focusing on Indigenous peoples’ health and well-being. A recipient of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award in 2002 and a National Aboriginal Achievement Award in 2011, Greenwood is currently the Academic Leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health, housed at the University of Northern B.C.
Fitzpatrick, 88, was named to the Order for his lifelong dedication to the cultural and economic development of the Okanagan, and for his leadership and conservation efforts in the region.
Fitzpatrick has had many business interests over the years, perhaps most notably as founder and CEO of mining company Viceroy Resource Corp. He also founded CedarCreek Winery. He was a Senator from 1998 to 2008, having been appointed to the upper chamber by Prime Minister Jean Chretien.
In 2008, Fitzpatrick received recognition from the Westbank First Nation for his support of Indigenous concerns and interests.