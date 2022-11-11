Plans for a new firehall in the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna will advance Monday.
City council is expected to begin the rezoning process for a property at 2340 Glenmore Road North, across from the dump and north of a dog park, where the firehall will be built.
It will be the city’s sixth major firehall, replacing a small one currently located at 550 Valley Road North that was originally built only for use by volunteers.
The city began looking for a location for the new Glenmore firehall in 2020. Key considerations were a site that served not only Glenmore’s residential areas, but the UBC Okanagan campus.
Initially, the firehall was planned for construction in 2025 but the timetable could be advanced with the preferred site now identified.
Eventually, the current firehall site will be returned to farmland, as stipulated by a 2011 decision of the Agricultural Land Commission that also approved the release of 10.5 ha of productive farmland for construction of the Glenmore Recreation Park.