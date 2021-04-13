A low-cost airline says it will launch direct non-stop flights between Kelowna and Ottawa for as low as $59 one-way, including all taxes and fees.
The new service by Flair Airlines is to start Aug. 4 with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"Growing our service by connecting two iconic destinations on each side of the country is an important step in bringing our low fares and affordable travel options to more Canadians," Flair president and chief executive officer Stephen Jones said in a Tuesday release.
"We know there is a need for (this) service as travel begins to return and connecting two cities that are year-round destinations will ensure Canadians can explore their country affordably all year long," Jones says.
With the anticipation of travel advisories being lifted this year as the country emerges from the pandemic with more people vaccinated against COVID-19, Flair plans to serve 19 cities this summer. The airline is adding 13 new aircraft to its fleet.
Bookings are available for travel through October 30 at flyflair.com
Direct flights are also planned by Flair from Kelowna to Edmonton and Toronto.