A proposed six-storey building near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street should be rejected because "very little design effort" has been put into it, city planners say.
The building design as presented lacks visual interest, doesn't include a variety of materials, and doesn't present an attractive streetscape, planners say.
An early version of the building design showed a blank north-facing exterior wall broken up only by "false windows", planners say. Although the developer has made some modifications to the design, it still fails to meet various city objectives for new projects, they say.
Only the west side of the building, which affords views toward Okanagan Lake, is appealing, planners say.
"Beyond the west facade, very little design effort has been put forth for the remainder of the building," states a report going to council.
The building is proposed for 1727-1737 Pandosy St, near the south-east corner of the Harvey Avenue intersection. Council will consider the matter on Jan. 18.