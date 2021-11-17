Jets are in and propellor-driven commercial planes out at Kelowna's airport as airlines respond to increased passenger demand.
Both Air Canada and WestJet have replaced Bombardier Q400s with larger Boeing 737s to provide extra capacity on Vancouver-bound flights.
"Where we normally see a mix of aircraft, the Q4s and some jet traffic, we're seeing essentially all jets right now," he said.
As a result, about 4,000 people a day are flying in and out of YLW this week, roughly double the number seen last week.
"Right now, we're seeing passenger volumes what we would normally see on a weekend," YLW manager Sam Samaddar said Wednesday in an interview.
All three major highways to Vancouver from the Okanagan have been closed because of flooding and mudslides.
"And I think we're going to need more capacity," Samaddar said. "Because we know this (highway closure) situation is going to be prolonged, we're working with our airline partners to add that capacity, not just on the passenger side but also with cargo."
Because of still-diminished passenger travel owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines do have some currently unused aircraft they can quickly deploy to serve increased demand in certain areas, Samaddar said.
The Hope-Princeton Highway should re-open for commercial trucks and emergency use by the end of the coming weekend, provincial Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming said during a government press conference.
But Highway 5, the Coquihalla, has been completely washed out in places and there is no expectation it will re-open anytime soon. Similarly, there is no timeline for the re-opening of the Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Valley.
Highway 7, on the north side of the Fraser River, is re-opening to essential travel only. When it fully opens, a drive to Vancouver from the Okanagan will likely involve Highway 3 and Highway 7, with a total journey time several hours longer than usual.