A teenage girl who stabbed a boy to death in downtown Kelowna was sentenced to one day in custody after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The girl had a troubled life, marred by violence and substance use, and no point would be served by giving her a long jail sentence, provincial judge Gregory Koturbash said in a decision released online Monday.
He said the girl had made sincere efforts to turn her life around since she stabbed 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard in a downtown Kelowna alleyway.
"Imposing a custodial sentence would likely have a serious negative effect on your progress and would not serve the genuine societal interest," Koturbash said in his sentencing decision, which he called the hardest of his career on the bench.
"We have already lost one young person and we, meaning all of us, need to do what we can not to lose another," he said.
Koturbash sentenced the girl under the Youth Criminal Justice Act to a 24-month Intensive Rehabilitation Custody and Supervision Order. The custody portion was considered to be the girl's appearance in court for the sentencing hearing on July 12.
The girl was 17 and living on the streets when she twice stabbed Beauregard, also homeless, during an argument the night of June 27, 2019. A witness testified that the girl told him, "he's never been stabbed before so I stabbed him twice."
The girl, who is Metis, was diagnosed with mental health issues such as attention hyperactivity disorder, social anxiety disorder, borderline personality disorder, persistent depressive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, severe alcohol-use disorder, cannabis-use disorder, and parent-child relational problems.
When she stabbed Beauregard, the girl was drinking two 26-oz bottles of hard liquor a day and financing the habit through prostitution. Court heard she was sexually abused as early as when she was four years old, and that her biological father was and remains a heavy drug user who is in and out of jail.
Koturbash said he struggled with his decision not to impose a longer custodial sentence. The Crown had asked for a sentence of up to three years, divided equally between custody and supervision. The defence suggested the same range, but without any custodial portion.
"(Elijah-Iain Beauregard) lost his life. His parents, grandparents and friends are left to mourn their loss. The impact has been devastating and life-altering. No sentence that I can impose can come close to compensating them for their loss," Koturbash wrote.
"This has been the most challenging decision I have ever had to make as a judge," he wrote. "Over the past month, I have agonized over what the appropriate sentence should be. As a parent, the thought of losing a child to such a senseless act is unimaginable. (Beauregard) had his entire future ahead of him."
In the end, Koturbash said he was guided by key principles of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, one of which he said was that young offenders, because of their different level of maturity and growth, have diminished moral blameworthiness or culpability for the offences they commit.
The youth justice system, he said, has a greater emphasis on the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders than on placing them in custody for long periods.
If the girl breaches any conditions of the rehabilitative order, she can be arrested and required to serve the remainder of the 24-month sentence in jail.