A city-owned property in West Kelowna once used to process sewage isn't suitable for farming, the provincial Agricultural Land Commission has decided.
But the site, next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool, can be used for a new skateboard park, the ALC says.
With the ALC's approval, construction of the new skatepark will soon begin, with completion anticipated in August.
Councillors will get an update Tuesday from municipal staff on plans for West Kelowna's first purpose-built city hall and new library, to be built north-west of the pool in Westbank.
Key to the whole undertaking was provincial approval of the city's plan to demolish an existing skatepark, built just five years ago at a cost of nearly $500,000, and build a new one at the pool's south-east corner.
Since the new skatepark site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve, approval of a non-farm use application submitted by the city to the ALC was required. The greenlight came last week.
The site has not been used for farming for more than 50 years. "Historical use and fill placed on the site that was used as a settling pond for wastewater treatment decades ago was deemed not suitable by the ALC for agriculture use today," city manager Paul Gipps writes in a report to council.
Skaters submitted 75 surveys to help the city with the design of the new skatepark, Gipps says.
As well, the city plans to approve its own request for a development variance request so the new city hall can be built to a height of almost 19 metres, seven metres more than the current zoning allows. Gipps says the extra height will keep the four-storey city hall further away from the swimming pool and a nearby amphitheatre.
From June 14 to June 27, the city plans to involve the public in a consultation process relating to the city hall/library building. Draft documents suggest the public will be invited to say what kind of lighting and landscaping should be used, and to comment on plans for public art.
Many topics will be off-limits, however, Gipps warns.
"Elements of the project that are fixed and not open to consultation will also be described in our material, such as the project justification, site and building location, size of the building, no new tax increases to the city's budget, equity and tenant partnerships, and use of land in the Agricultural Land Reserve," Gipps states.